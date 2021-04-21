Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sleep Number updated its FY21 guidance to at least $6.50 EPS.

SNBR stock traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.93. The company had a trading volume of 843,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,511. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNBR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $636,890.54. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

