SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

NASDAQ SMBK traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.85. 43,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.81. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

