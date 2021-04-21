Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Eugene Farrell Sells 16,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,040,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Thursday, March 25th, Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $992,320.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $1,128,320.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.84 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.71.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.