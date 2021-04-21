SnowGem (XSG) Price Hits $0.0441 on Major Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000738 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 80% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

