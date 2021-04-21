Solitude Financial Services Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $75.79.

