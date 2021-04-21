Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.98. Sonic Automotive reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,522.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,706,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,976,302.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926. Corporate insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 41,642 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAH traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,842. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.01. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

