Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonova Holding AG is a manufacturer of hearing care solutions. The company’s operating business brands consists of Phonak, Unitron, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Its product portfolio consists of hearing instruments and cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Sonova Holding AG is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SONVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Sonova from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Sonova stock opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. Sonova has a 52-week low of $35.08 and a 52-week high of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

