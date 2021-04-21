Southwest Airlines (LUV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post earnings of ($1.92) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LUV opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUV. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

