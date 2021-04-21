S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $421.00 at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $407.00 to $421.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.54.

Shares of SPGI opened at $379.06 on Monday. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $265.92 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The stock has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.86.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

