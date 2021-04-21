SP Plus (SP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect SP Plus to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.52 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. On average, analysts expect SP Plus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus stock opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $738.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. SP Plus has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $36.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on SP shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other SP Plus news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.