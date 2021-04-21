Spiking (SPIKE) Trading Down 74.4% Over Last Week

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. Spiking has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $219.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spiking has traded down 74.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00067374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $358.85 or 0.00663491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00048394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.88 or 0.07317853 BTC.

Spiking Coin Profile

Spiking is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

