Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $297.36.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Spotify Technology stock traded down $9.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.66. The company had a trading volume of 70,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,754. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.52. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $136.62 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

