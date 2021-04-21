Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 101,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CEF stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

