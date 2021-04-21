Square (NYSE:SQ) Trading 2.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s stock price traded up 2.7% on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $340.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Square traded as high as $252.93 and last traded at $251.89. 86,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,822,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.33.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SQ. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.05.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,471 shares in the company, valued at $29,165,190.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $22,281,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 962,260 shares of company stock valued at $226,010,536 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 389.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.63.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

