Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 8,584 Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,811 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BPFH. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,220,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 489,659 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 128,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,101,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $15.23.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

BPFH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Boston Private Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

