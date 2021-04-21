Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €62.33 ($73.33).

STM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Stabilus stock traded down €1.55 ($1.82) on Friday, reaching €64.05 ($75.35). 22,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Stabilus has a twelve month low of €33.02 ($38.85) and a twelve month high of €70.00 ($82.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.31.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

