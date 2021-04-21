Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Up to $16.50

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.50, but opened at $16.99. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 2,882 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBLK. TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 330.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

