Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Up to $16.50

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.50, but opened at $16.99. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 2,882 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBLK. TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.15.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 330.07 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
