State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

STFC stock opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $868.95 million, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10. State Auto Financial has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $27.63.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $374.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.30 million. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Auto Financial will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $92,158.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 13.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

