State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Innospec worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Innospec by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Innospec by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.79.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.60 million. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

