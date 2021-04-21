State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.05. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

