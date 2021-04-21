State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for State Street in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. State Street has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $87.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average is $73.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth $402,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 3.1% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 21.2% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of State Street by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in State Street by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

