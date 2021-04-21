Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 2,138.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $39,854,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $16,517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,007,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,855,000 after acquiring an additional 461,227 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $13,389,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,309,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $40.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -124.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

