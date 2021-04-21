Stewart Butterfield Sells 250,000 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, April 1st, Stewart Butterfield sold 102,148 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $4,210,540.56.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.59 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Slack Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,965,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,890,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,413,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,057,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WORK. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

