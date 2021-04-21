Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $688.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.20 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

Shares of STC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,121. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $736.73 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

