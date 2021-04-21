Stifel Nicolaus Boosts International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $151.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.33.

IBM opened at $138.16 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $530,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

