Stifel Nicolaus Boosts SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $70.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SEAS has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.46.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.94 million. Analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $150,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,458 shares of company stock worth $2,261,882 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

