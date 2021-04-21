Stifel Nicolaus Boosts SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $70.00

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SEAS has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.46.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.94 million. Analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $150,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,458 shares of company stock worth $2,261,882 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit