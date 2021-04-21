Stifel Nicolaus Increases PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to $15.75

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.75 to $15.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PREKF. CIBC raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. 164,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,525. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $11.66.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.