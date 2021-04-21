Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC assumed coverage on BBTV in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on BBTV in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BBTV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS BBTVF opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. BBTV has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.25.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

