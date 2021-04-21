Stride (NYSE:LRN) Announces Earnings Results

Stride (NYSE:LRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

NYSE LRN opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $796,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,092,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,362 shares of company stock worth $6,645,249 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRN. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stride presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

