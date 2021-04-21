Stride (NYSE:LRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

LRN traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 30,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99. Stride has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other Stride news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 202,362 shares of company stock worth $6,645,249 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

