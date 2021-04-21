Stuart M. Grant Purchases 30,692 Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $150,083.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $119.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EYEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Eyenovia in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyenovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.35.
About Eyenovia
Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.
