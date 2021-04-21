Stuart M. Grant Purchases 30,692 Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $150,083.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $119.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eyenovia by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 16,494.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EYEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Eyenovia in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyenovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.35.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

