Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of CPRT traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.61. 5,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,276. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

