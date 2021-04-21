Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $537,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.95. 217,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,327,416. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $337.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

