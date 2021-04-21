Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.92. The company had a trading volume of 18,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,652. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $145.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

