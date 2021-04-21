Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,094 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 30,051 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $79.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.