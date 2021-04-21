Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,782 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43,615.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,268 shares during the period. Granger Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,655,000. Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,954,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,597,000.

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.70. The stock had a trading volume of 130,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,123. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.03. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $99.72.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.