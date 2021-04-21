Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 890 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.0% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $336.49. 1,248,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,992,559. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.16. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $203.63 and a one year high of $342.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

