Sumokoin (SUMO) Trading 16.3% Lower This Week

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $54,063.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.39 or 0.00724730 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

