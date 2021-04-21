Susquehanna Increases J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $160.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBHT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.52.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $168.37 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $95.30 and a one year high of $178.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after buying an additional 2,011,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $115,967,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $115,185,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,901,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,866,000 after acquiring an additional 167,111 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.