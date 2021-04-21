Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 4,484 Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 548,737 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 149.79% and a negative return on equity of 65.85%. The company had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

