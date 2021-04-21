Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 926,260 Shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its holdings in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 926,260 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.18% of SeaChange International worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEAC. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 427.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 453,602 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 106,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 48.18% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.