Susquehanna Raises Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $26.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens lowered Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Get Schneider National alerts:

NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Schneider National by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.