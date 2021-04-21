Susquehanna Raises Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $26.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens lowered Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.
NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Schneider National by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
