Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.46). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%.

STRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.56 million, a P/E ratio of -208.11 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $61,524.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 1,815.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

