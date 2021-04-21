Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,228 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Suzano were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUZ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 3,167.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 400,919 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Suzano by 23.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Suzano by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Suzano stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.54. Suzano S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 73.71% and a negative net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Suzano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Suzano Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

