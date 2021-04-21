SVB Leerink Comments on Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.16. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.84 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $256.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

