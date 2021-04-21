SVB Leerink Comments on Hologic, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hologic in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.59. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOLX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

