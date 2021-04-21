Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of SNV stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.96. 41,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,073. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.37. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

