Tael Price Reaches $0.0621 on Exchanges (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $13.96, $5.22, $45.75 and $119.16. In the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00067424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00020589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00094877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.48 or 0.00660954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,326.66 or 0.08159360 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00049275 BTC.

About Tael

WABI is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $4.92, $62.56, $119.16, $45.75, $13.96, $6.32, $18.11, $10.00, $34.91, $24.72, $7.20 and $5.22. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

