Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

NYSE:TAK opened at $16.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,379,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,698,000 after purchasing an additional 132,842 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,259,000 after acquiring an additional 238,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,412,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,911,000 after purchasing an additional 833,987 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,663,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after buying an additional 208,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after buying an additional 65,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

