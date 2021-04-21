Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.
NYSE:TAK opened at $16.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $20.00.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,379,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,698,000 after purchasing an additional 132,842 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,259,000 after acquiring an additional 238,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,412,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,911,000 after purchasing an additional 833,987 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,663,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after buying an additional 208,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after buying an additional 65,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.
