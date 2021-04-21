Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Tata Motors from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE:TTM opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $23.70.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,850,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,969,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,396 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $4,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 1,979,016.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 118,741 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 69,597 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

